After having a soft opening in February of last year, Killeen officially welcomed the new businesses of Co-Pilot Coffee and Cantina, Rotors and Wings Grill and Boarding Time Gifts to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Thursday.
According to a press release from the city, the airport had a soft launch of these businesses in February of 2021 and saw revenues of about $445,000 within its first year which is the airport’s highest-grossing concessionaire revenue since 2016.
The concessions have been revamped and improved over the last year, and Thursday’s ceremony celebrated the upgrades to the businesses.
“I’ve traveled on planes and through airports long enough to remember the time when airport food did not have a good reputation,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said during her speech, “I’ve already tasted some of the appetizers and I’m here to say they will have a great reputation!”
Also at the event was Mayor Pro Tem Rick Williams, Council members Mellisa Brown and Michael Boyd, former mayor and former state representative Scott Cosper, Congressman Roger Williams’ district field representative Don Nicholas, and Congressman John Carter’s deputy chief of staff August Alvarado.
Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson said that the businesses couldn’t have come at a better time.
“We’ve seen a gradual increase in travelers over the last few months, and with the expected record summer travel right around the corner, we’ll have wonderful options for our customers with these concessions,” Wilson said in the press release.
Forty-six people were in attendance while the Herald was at the event from 4 to 4:45 p.m. The event was slated to go on until 7 p.m.
As Nash-King snipped the ribbon with a large pair of scissors, the room was filled with applause.
“You’ve raised the bar with these delicious attractions and your passion for providing top-notch accommodations is appreciated. Thank you,” Nash-King said to the Aviation team during her speech.
