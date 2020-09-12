A new used-car dealership recently opened its doors to the public at 1904 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen.
Byrider Killeen, which first opened in June, hosted a grand opening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to showcase the new building and branding.
“Byrider is actually America’s largest used-car franchise,” said owner Charlie Roster. “It actually started in Marion, Indiana, back in 1989. We have three other locations in Texas and opened our first location in 2002, as well but this is our fourth store, We invested $1.1 million in Killeen and in the northern Killeen revitalization efforts.”
The other three locations are located in Longview, Tyler and Waco, but Roster said they wanted to start a location in Killeen.
“Killeen intrigued us in the market,” Roster said. “We felt like we could provide a service to the customers for automobile and transportation needs that may not be as available as other markets.”
Roster said Byrider does things a bit differently from other used car dealerships.
“We actually help people with credit hiccups and challenges, get financing,” he said. “We report back to all three major credit bureaus, we provide a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty on every vehicle we sell and not a lot of people do that in Killeen.”
Byrider has 10 employees currently at the new location.
“We will scale up after being open for a while and we will get 17 to 20,” Roster said. “Right now we are actively looking to add to the staff and grow now. We are looking for detailers, service technicians, mechanics, as well as finance people with collections and salespeople.”
Roster said Byrider Killeen sells all kinds of vehicles from different makes and models.
“Our inventory changes all the time” he said. “Anything really from two to eight years old is our typical range of vehicles.”
Byrider Killeen works with all down payments, Roster said.
“We want to get you a payment that you can afford,” he said. “You can actually go to the Byrider website and get pre-approved over the phone.”
Byrider Killeen is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and is closed on Sundays.
For more information, go to byrider.com or call 254-220-4163.
