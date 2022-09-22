A new eatery is on the way for Copperas Cove residents in the form of an all-day breakfast diner that owners and couple Andy Remedies and Betina Cash say may be open by November.

“We want to give people a couple more options,” Remedies said Thursday. “There are quite a few fast food places in the area, but we wanted a place where you can come in after a hard day of work and we’ll get you some good food.”

