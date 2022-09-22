A new eatery is on the way for Copperas Cove residents in the form of an all-day breakfast diner that owners and couple Andy Remedies and Betina Cash say may be open by November.
“We want to give people a couple more options,” Remedies said Thursday. “There are quite a few fast food places in the area, but we wanted a place where you can come in after a hard day of work and we’ll get you some good food.”
The menu, a mix of German cooking and southern comfort, was designed by the couple’s family, Remedies said.
“We’ll have bratwurst, which is quite German, burgers and other diner staples,” Remedies said.
Besides good food, Remedies said the couple is aiming to incorporate “family” into the restaurant, which is called Herb & Earnie’s, after Cash’s father Herbert and Remedies’ grandfather Earnie. Remedies said restaurants with a person’s name tend to do better, and that he wanted to honor both his and Cash’s family.
“We’re also thinking that it could be really fun to say, ‘yeah those guys are never here, they’re always slacking off’ whenever someone asks about them,” Remedies said.
The restaurant’s location is 212 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
The future restaurateur said the project’s next phase is an extensive remodel of what used to be Gaia’s Garden, a metaphysical store that sold candles, essential oils and the like. Once the remodel is completed, however, the restaurant will be rather sizable, seating as many as 75 diners, Remedies said.
Management-wise, Remedies said his time will be split between the new restaurant and The Cove Theater, a nearby business that Cash and Remedies opened last year.
“Luckily, the businesses are connected by an alleyway,” he said. “So we should be able to manage both just fine.”
The business does not yet have an online presence, but a temporary website is expected to go up this weekend with job postings available, Remedies said.
