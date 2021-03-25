A new coffee shop will be opening the doors to its first Killeen location on Wednesday.
Dutch Bros Coffee will be hosting its grand opening of the new location at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop next week.
Dutch Bros Coffee is a mostly drive-thru shop that serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.
The company originated in Oregon, and the new Killeen store, 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, will be chain’s second Texas location.
Dutch Bros is also located in College Station.
The new business is set to bring 40 to 50 jobs to Killeen and those interested can apply online at www.dutchbros.com, officials said.
All employees would start at minimum wage but would be eligible for tips as well, according to Josh DeCelles, the regional operator for the Killeen store.
