A new drive-thru coffee shop with only one other location in Texas officially opened its Killeen location Wednesday to a warm welcome from residents. There were more than 30 cars lined up in the drive-thru of the new Dutch Bros Coffee Shop around 10 a.m. Wednesday for the grand opening of the new business. The line of cars stretched into a nearby H-E-B gas station.
Dutch Bros Coffee is a mostly drive-thru shop that serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, energy drinks and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Walk-up customers are also welcomed.
The company originated in Oregon, and the new Killeen store is at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
