A new brewery in Killeen, The Iron Gauntlet, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon.
Lara Crum is the owner of The Iron Gauntlet and she talked about her business and how far she has come.
“It’s great. If you had told me, ‘Hey, you’re gonna open a brewery during a global pandemic,’ I’d have laughed at you but we did it and it’s great,” said Crum, who runs the business with her husband. “It got big fast but I really enjoy that, I’m glad we gave the community somewhere to come.”
The spacious micro-brewery at 400 Cheyenne Drive in central Killeen is family friendly, complete with food and games.
Crum added that all of the beer is brewed in house but that is not all the business offers.
“We do have our own wine, soft drinks, we make our own kombucha, tea, lemonade and we also have a kid combo because we’re family friendly,” she said. “We want people to come and hang out and have a good time.”
Crum added that the family friendly and pet friendly side of the business was important to her because she and her husband have four kids and its important to them that when they go out they want their kids to be able to come.
The brewery has a rotating variety of food provided by local food trucks & trailers, and occasionally offers free cookouts. Weekly events include trivia nights, karaoke, live music and axe throwing. The venue is also open for private functions. Visit IronGauntlet.beer or call 254-833-5020 for more information.
Crum said they make 14 different kinds of beers including one known as ‘Snovid’ where they took snow from the recent winter storm and made a beer from it.
The brewery also features games like “Pac-Man,” board games and more for kids and adults to enjoy while hanging out.
The business is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The company has three full time bartenders that start at minimum wage plus tips but they are always interested in looking for employees especially with future expansion in mind, according to Crum.
Those interested can visit www.blackhawkbrewing.com to get in touch about a possible job.
