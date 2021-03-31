Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.