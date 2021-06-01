A brand new fashion store is now open in Killeen following a ribbon-cutting with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
Alevia West, the owner of Empress Fashion, 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, spoke on what it meant to have her own store open.
“I’m super excited. We were open on the (May) 28th and it’s been going well and I’m enjoying all of it,” West said. “I’ve always loved fashion since I was little, always doing the Barbie dolls or dressing people up. But my favorite part is probably helping other people pick something out because I always get excited when people put something on and they’re like, ‘Oh, I can go here or there in it.’ That’s probably my favorite part — I get excited for them.”
Empress Fashion has women’s athletic wear, swimwear, business casual clothes, dresses, lounge wear and some lingerie.
West also explained what it meant to have the chamber’s and the community’s backing on her new business.
“That probably feels the most amazing. I’m a big family person, community person, so I like having everybody involved and being involved with everybody else,” West said.
The boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Anyone interested can visit www.efashiontx.com or call 254-781-2101 for more information.
