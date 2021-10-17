First National Bank Texas is nearly done building its new corporate headquarters at 901 Central Texas Expressway. The original headquarters is currently in downtown Killeen at 507 N. Gray Street.
According to First National Bank’s director of Customer Service, Jessica Pelache, the building will officially open on Nov. 8.
“There will be a full-service branch at our Corporate Headquarters building. which will be equipped with drive-up teller facilities and other state-of-the-art amenities,” Pelache said. “Once fully open in February 2022, all five floors of our Corporate Headquarters building will be fully occupied by our bank.”
According to the bank’s blueprint, the five-story, 47,653 square-foot, commercial office building will have a full-service bank on the first floor.
The other four floors will house various executive level and professional support departments. Employees from both the downtown Gray Street headquarters and the Trimmier Road branch will consolidate within the new facility.
Once the branch opens, First National Bank will close the Trimmier branch building so that it can be demolished to accommodate parking for the new office building.
The company invested approximately $15 million in the new building.The cost includes items such as furnishings and the installation of a generator, according to Pelache.
“We entered into a fixed-price contract with our design-build firm prior to beginning the project and all changes in cost have been associated with additions we have initiated to the original project plan,” she said.
The building process had some delays with material sourcing, but appears to be moving on at a steady pace.
Officials have not yet finalized the long-term plan for the current downtown headquarters once the transition is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.