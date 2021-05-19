A brand new flea market has opened in Killeen with between 20 and 30 small businesses selling out of it, and there’s room for more.
The Golden Flea is a community flea market with artists, retail, food and handmade products.
Phillip Bliss is the owner of the new flea market and he further explained the business Wednesday afternoon.
“We designed this operation to sort of bring everybody together because the individuals that are out there hustling by themselves, they’re going on Facebook Marketplace and other places like that and having people come to their house to pick up stuff … Oftentimes people don’t know that you exist unless they just happen to see you,” Bliss said. “I decided to make smaller spaces available for individuals here in the warehouse and provide an opportunity for individuals to be open five days a week and provide more of a safe opportunity for when customers come to pick up stuff rather than meeting you at your house.”
He added that they are hoping to get 50 or more vendors in the space located at 710 E. Ave. E in Killeen.
The best way for those interested in being a vendor at the flea market is to visit the location and see if there is a space that works for them, according to Bliss.
However, those interested can also visit The Golden Flea Killeen on Facebook to learn more.
Bliss said that the weekly cost is $40 for an inside space of 100 square feet and $25 for an outside space.
Lakeisha Phillips is a vendor at the flea market who sells homemade candles.
“I’ve been making homemade candles for the last three years so I’d been looking for an outlet to explore my candles and expand. And my uncle lived in Killeen and he pretty much told me about this place that was up and coming … so I decided why not be a part of it,” Phillips said.
She added that she has been in the location for about three weeks and that it has gone really well.
Others were selling jewelry, clothes and household items.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Monday and Tuesday. There is no charge to enter the indoor flea market.
