A new food trailer recently popped up at the Killeen Food Truck Park on 3101 S. Fort Hood Street.
Chad Lancaster, one of three owners opened Sailer’s Food Trailer on Oct. 16 and had a grand opening on Oct. 24.
“About 40 people showed up to our grand opening,” he said. “It was kind of spread throughout the day and we had our family and people from the park show up as well.”
Lancaster said his brother Brett, and his wife Alesha, have been in the food industry for 25 years each.
“It was a dream of their’s and I was working as a investigative supervisor with Child Protective Services,” he said. “When the pandemic hit we were talking about how we could spend more time together as a family and we decided to do this.”
The food trailer is named after Lancaster’s daughter Sailer and offers comfort food to its patrons.
“Our French truffle Philly, the chicken and waffles and our 254 hot chicken sandwich are some of our most popular items,” Lancaster said. “They are tied for first as our top seller.”
Lancaster said the process to get the trailer took a bit of research.
“We looked at used trailers, new trailers and we found a guy in New Braunfels that builds new trailers,” he said. “It was within our budget and all of the equipment inside came with it. We made a few upgrades to kind of fit what we are doing and got the truck in September and we worked on a menu and logo with Eagle Express in Harker Heights. After all of that it came out to be around $17,200.”
Currently the trailer is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sunday.
“We are thinking about opening on Sundays too,” Lancaster said. “We have flexibility with our hours and we want to see how business does Sundays and Mondays. We want to be open as much as possible.”
Sailer’s also does deliveries with Waitr, Favor, Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats.
For more information on Sailer’s Food Trailer visit their Facebook page and Instagram.
