The former Gander Mountain building in Killeen is now a furniture store that plans to be there for “the long haul,” according to the store’s manager.
Overstock Furniture and Mattress moved into the former Gander Mountain building, 701 E. Central Texas Expressway, about a month ago and signage has gone up recently around the building.
The store sells mattresses, beds and other furniture, including couches and recliners, according to Birsahabit Guevara, the store’s manager.
Overstock has dozens of stores, most of them in Texas and other Southern states.
“Overstock Furniture & Mattress (A Division of Good Deal Charlie Inc.) is an established and trusted furniture retailer that focuses on providing quality furniture to customers at affordable prices in short term & long term store location formats,” according the store’s website, ofurniture.com
“We just buy a lot of great stuff for everyday customers,” Guevara said.
Guevara added that he did not know if there are plans to remodel the interior or exterior of the building.
Gander Mountain, a sports and outdoors store, closed in Killeen in the summer of 2017, about two years after opening. Since its closure, the building has been used for Spirit Halloween, a seasonal Halloween store.
