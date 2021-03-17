A new grocery store that could be coming to north Killeen would be located on the southwest corner of the East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street intersection.
John Crutchfield, the president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, gave the future location in response to emails on Wednesday.
The store would be a 60,000-square-foot grocery store that would anchor some additional retail on the 30-acre lot, according to the Killeen Economic Development Corporation.
The southwest corner of the intersection is a large plot of green grass with no building currently standing.
There is also no sign in the area from the developer showing that the land is available for purchase.
On Tuesday night, members of the Killeen EDC gave an update to the Killeen City Council on the potential grocery store.
They said the negotiation is ongoing but that they feel confident in the new grocery store coming to the area.
However, the city of Killeen has been here before.
In 2014, the city announced that Walmart was looking to buy the same plot of land to place a store in the area, but the plan did not come to fruition and a Walmart was never constructed in the north Killeen location.
Since then the IGA Foodliner and H-E-B stores that were in north Killeen have also shut down, leaving no major grocery store in the area since 2019.
The land on which the grocery store would be built formerly was the site of the Northside 10 Cinema movie theater complex, which closed in December 1999 and burned in March 2004 in what investigators determined to be arson. It was subsequently demolished.
