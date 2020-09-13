A new gun range near Gatesville, which opened for business on the Fourth of July, offers gun enthusiasts an opportunity to hone their long-distance shooting skills.
One In The Chamber Sports Range, 717 County Road 148 in Gatesville, is equipped with 25 rifle lanes for shooting up to 600 yards, and 10 pistol lanes with a maximum range of 16 yards, owner Chris Whitaker said.
“Rifles are kind of my passion,” Whitaker said via phone Tuesday.
When people come to the range, they can shoot all day.
The range is open Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“A lot of ranges let you shoot for two or three hours and then you’re done,” Whitaker said. “Not mine. My range fee is all day long.”
Range fees are $17 for the general public, but members pay $12. A one-year membership costs $25.
On top of offering rifle and pistol lanes, Whitaker also teaches license-to-carry courses.
“I wanted to be the NRA instructor, so I went and got NRA certified as an instructor,” he said. “I’m also a license to carry instructor.”
Residents can find class dates and times on the range’s website at www.oneinthechambersportsrange.com.
The 21-year veteran of the Army has wanted to own a range for a while.
“It’s been a dream of mine, I guess, for about four or five years,” he said Tuesday. “I’ve been around firearms my whole life.”
On Sept. 26, Whitaker’s range is hosting a two-gun competition in which proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Competitors will navigate a 100-yard course and engage a total of 18 targets with a pistol and a rifle.
Up to 60 people can enter the competition for a $50 entry fee. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three
