A new hair and cosmetics shop in Killeen cut the ribbon for its grand opening this week.
She Jay’s Hair Collection, an online business selling beauty products, now also has a physical location in south Killeen.
The business is located at 2707 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 105.
Shenice Jones is the CEO and founder of the business and she spoke about the ribbon cutting from Monday.
“Yes, I feel great about it. My favorite part about the ribbon cutting was that the mayor was able to show up and present She Jay’s Hair Collection with its first dollar of profit. I had my family there … and I was able to personify the family atmosphere that I want to have,” Jones said.
