A new hangar is being built at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport that will allow for air travel of patients from small clinics and hospitals to major medical facilities in Dallas, Houston and Austin.
The project is going to cost just over $5 million and the expected completion date is December 2021.
Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen, said the money for the project came from two separate Military Airport Program grants.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday to symbolize the construction that will begin Tuesday.
The hangar will be leased to CSI Aviation, a nationwide company that flies medical patients to the proper hospital for their care.
William “Rock” Collins, the president and chief operating officer of CSI Aviation, spoke on the project and why Killeen was the site chosen.
“It all had to do with market research in terms of being able to provide the medical flights primarily in addition … to providing to the military sector,” Collins said. “Killeen was a logical place for us to be located with the kind of people we serve.”
Collins added how the new hangar will allow CSI Aviation to support the population.
“It’s not just simply the local hospitals that these airplanes will support; it’ll support all these major hospitals in Houston and Dallas and Austin and so forth, anything that’s along the I-35 corridor or over on the coast,” Collins said.
Congressman Roger Williams spoke after the ceremony what the project will bring to Killeen.
“It’s gonna help the community because it’s gonna bring jobs. We already know I think 20 jobs in the beginning and 42 as we go down the road, good-paying jobs, I mean that’s a big deal, that’s what we’re about, that’s economic growth,” Williams said.
