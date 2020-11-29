The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce held a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of New Horizon Music Studio in Killeen Friday afternoon.
Studio owner James Clarkson was excited about the opportunity to welcome the community to his new business.
“It feels great to be part of the business community,” he said. “We are black-owned and the first studio of its kind in Killeen.”
Clarkson is a music veteran with more than ten years of experience teaching in KISD and more than 20 years of private tutoring experience.
“My journey with music started in middle school,” he said.
Although Clarkson originally wanted to start playing in his school band, his mother urged him to play the violin and join the orchestra.
“I told her there are no black people in the orchestra program, and her words to me were ‘you’ll be the first then,’” he said. “Those words that she spoke, they were God-given. And up until this point … it’s been a series of firsts in my life.”
Moving from Michigan to Killeen in 1990, he first attended Ellison High school before graduating from Copperas Cove High School. While Clarkson was part of his school’s orchestras, he never forgot to follow his original dream and simply played his violin in the band.
After working on the district’s orchestra program for several years, Clarkson now wants to enable everyone in the community to discover their passion for music.
“We wanted to offer something on a wider community base,” he said. “We opened up the opportunity for students to get involved and play instruments other than those that are only offered in the districts.”
Clarkson also wants to include those students whose campus might not have an orchestra program at all.
“What I am trying to do, in a greater scheme of things, is to build an orchestra program from the outside and then bring it in,” Clarkson said. “It opens up the opportunity for them to attend a series of events that may be held at a district level.”
According to Clarkson, everyone can learn and benefit from music.
“We welcome each of the community members, from the youngest to the oldest,” he said. “Come in and learn, dive in, see what new is happening here.”
Although Clarkson originally opened the studio in September in the midst of the pandemic, the community’s support has been “overwhelmingly encouraging.”
“Music is what brings everyone together,” he said. “It brings a sense of wholeness and completeness in a time of despair, in times of need. And music opens the aspect of different opportunities. It opens opportunities that you may not have thought about otherwise.”
New Horizon Music Studio is located at 1205 E. Central Texas Expy. in Killeen and offers private and group lessons for instruments including violin, viola, cello and guitar.
