A new restaurant is coming to Killeen that specializes in Japanese and Korean style cuisine.
Cupbop Express will be making its home at 3126 E. Central Texas Expressway Suite 200 in the coming weeks.
“We are still two or three weeks out from opening,” said owner James Nun. “We will be selling sushi, poke, teriyaki, Udon, Ramen and Yakisoba. Kind of like a fast food style restaurant. We will also have a sushi bar that will seat six people.”
Nun, who grew up in Seoul, Korea, has lived in the United States for almost 30 years and is a trained sushi chef.
“I had training to be a sushi chef for over two years,” he said. “I trained in Los Angeles for many years. I used to have a restaurant in Austin for 10 years but I wanted to move up here because my friend lives here and I’ve lived in Killeen for two years.”
Currently the business has three employees that consist of Nun’s nephews and his friends.
“We will be hiring more people once the restaurant opens,” he said. “They will be able to come in and fill out an application. Right now I want to focus on opening.”
Nun also said that the restaurant will offer traditional Japanese style sushi.
“We will have the shashimi and specialty rolls as well,” he added.
