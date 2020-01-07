The new Jeep store next door to Freedom Jeep Chrysler in Killeen is continuing construction and should be done by the end of March, according to Mitch Connell, one of the owners of the dealership. Connell said the pavement construction is under way and should be completed by the middle of this month. The new facility is costing about $2.13 million.
“I’m excited because we’re gonna have a lot more room to display our vehicles,” Connell said. “It’s shiny and new and my brother (Matt Connell, another owner) is moving his office into the new building.”
