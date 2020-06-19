The new after-hours night club X.O. Studio Lounge is celebrating its official opening in Killeen on Saturday.
Located at 3402 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., the venue will invite guests every Saturday night, starting at 11 p.m.
According to an online flyer, the club is BYOB, with age limits (men must be 25 and older; women must be 21 and older).
Owner Jaward Hannah, originally from the Washington, D.C., area, wanted to offer residents something special.
“Everything out here is just sports bars,” he said. “I was just trying to offer something to the community that was a little different.”
With his upscale venue, he is trying to reach the “upper echelons of Killeen.”
According to Hannah, the X.O. Studio Lounge offers an intimate ambiance, holding a small capacity of approximately 60 people.
“I was just trying to reach a different kind of clientele,” he said. “I was mostly trying to cater it toward the couples.”
Guests can look forward to a relaxed setting, playing R&B, hip hop, neo-soul and throwback music. Dress code for all parties is enforced.
While Hannah is not sure of what the future holds for him, he aims toward a more private location, offering guest list parties.
His ultimate goal is to become an exclusive hot spot.
“I want to be that kind of place where people want to come to because they know everybody can’t get in,” he said.
Hannah also plans to organize after-parties for the nearby Killeen comedy club Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge.
“Any time the comedy club has an entertainer, the crowd can come and have a private venue and be in a more exclusive setting,” he said.
The soft opening party of the X.O. Studio Lounge last weekend was already well-received.
“I am very proud,” Hannah said. “Now, I am setting the guest lists up.”
More information on weekly events and how to get on the guest lists can be found at the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/XO-Studio-Lounge-203706063126460/. Reservations can be booked via email to x.o.studio2323@gmail.com.
