A new beauty boutique recently opened its doors in Killeen in September and offers a wide variety of makeup, lipstick, brushes, baby clothes and even handbags.
Hermosa Beauty Boutique, 1805 Florence Road, Suite 8, in the Herald Plaza is owned by Puerto Rican native Silvia Arce.
Arce opened her store because she felt that a lot of mainstream beauty stores weren’t providing a variety of things to customers.
“That was one of the reasons and I was working at Walmart at the time and my husband had a heart attack,” she said. “I had to quit and stay home, so in March I told my husband I wanted to spend my tax money on something that will invest in a business. I began the business from my house in March it got too big, and so we decided to find the storefront.”
Currently Arce has four employees that help run her store and help her ship her items to customers.
“I have lipstick for like $3 and my palettes range from $10 to $82,” she said. “I also sell purses for $95 and wallets for $20 and $25.”
Arce said the difference in her store is that she caters to all skin colors.
“It is cosmetics for everyone,” she said. “I carry 49 companies and we buy it directly from the companies. Our prices are low and affordable for everybody so we don’t go through wholesale where you go to third or fourth parties where they mark up the prices two or three times.”
Arce, who is married to a veteran, moved to the Killeen area about nine years ago.
“I am originally from Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico,” she said. “I lived in Puerto Rico for 25 years and have been in this area since 2011, and before that I lived in Buffalo, New York.”
Hermosa Beauty Boutique is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m, to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
“All veterans and active duty get a 10% off price at my store.” Arce added.
For more information visit Hermosa Beauty Boutique on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.