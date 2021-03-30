A new brewery will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
The socially distant event for Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, at 400 Cheyenne Drive, in Killeen.
The public is invited to attend and help welcome this new business to the community, according to a news release from the chamber.
“Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus is Killeen’s first craft microbrewery. This veteran-owned and operated brewery brews beer, hard seltzer and kombucha in-house. Other beverage options include a selection of wines, soft drinks and fruit drinks,” the news release said. “Iron Gauntlet is family and pet friendly, and patrons can enjoy a variety of board games, an arcade system, and a standalone television for video games or movies.”
The brewery has a rotating variety of food provided by local food trucks & trailers, and occasionally offers free cookouts. Weekly events include trivia nights, karaoke, live music and axe throwing. The venue is also open for private functions. Visit IronGauntlet.beer or call 254-833-5020 for more information.
Attendees are asked to follow social distancing protocols and wear a mask.
