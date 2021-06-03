A new physical therapy business in Killeen celebrated its ribbon cutting with the help of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Ninja Physio, 2304 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, is a fitness and physical training facility that is designed to help people get rid of unnecessary pain.
Hipolito Sarabia and Dr. Lily Yu are co-owners of the business that has been open since August 2020 but moved into its current location in January.
“What we do here is help people eliminate pain,” Sarabia said. “We know that a lot of people are using temporary solutions so they go and they never find the real solution that fixes it permanently.”
He also spoke on what it meant to have the chamber’s and the community’s support.
“It means a lot. It’s really great seeing so many supporters … it really is great to see so many people that believe in our mission and are there for us for everything,” Sarabia said.
He added that his and Yu’s goal is to heal people entirely of their unnecessary pain.
“If somebody has pain and they’ve been on this merry-go-round and nothing has worked and all that stuff, come here if you want to get rid of it,” Sarabia said.
