A brand new matchmaking business has officially opened in Killeen, and residents can now get some assistance in finding their true love.
Therapeutic Loving Connections is located at 1519 Florence Road, Suite 3, in Killeen.
Angela Jourdain, the owner of the new matchmaking business, was nervously excited about the grand opening of her new business Thursday, which included a ribbon-cutting by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“I am so nervous. I think I’m most nervous because Killeen doesn’t have anything like this, so I feel like I really need to represent this well to put it out there. But it’s pretty exciting to me because I’m all about leaving things better,” Jourdain said. “Relationships are so crucial to our mental health and well being, so this actually means a lot to me to be able to make a difference.”
She added that anyone interested in learning more about Loving Connections can visit tlconnections.com, contact her on Facebook at Therapeutic Loving Connections or call her at 254-258-2234.
Jourdain said that she has a few employees and helpers right now but she is always looking for like minded people who want to help out. So, anyone interested in working with Jourdain can reach her in the same ways.
