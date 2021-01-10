Killeen resident Kendra Davis is actually a certified pharmacy technician. But when she couldn’t find a steady job in the industry, she decided to turn her passion for cleaning into her own business.
As the owner of We Clean It Custodial Services, LLC, she now offers residential and commercial janitorial services within a 60-mile radius from Killeen.
“I used to do cleaning on the side as an extra way to make some money as a single parent,” she said. “As I got discouraged because of not finding a job I was certified in, I decided that I wanted to do something that I love, something that I am good at and that brings me peace, so I started cleaning again.”
Fitting her company’s motto, “Big mess or small, WE CLEAN IT all!”, the mobile cleaning business offers various services, including move-out and routine cleanings, appliance cleaning, electrostatic disinfecting services, carpet and upholstery cleaning as well as tile and grout cleaning.
“You name it, we probably clean it,” Davis said. “They say if you do something you love, you don’t work a day in your life. That’s basically what I am doing.”
Besides cleaning, Davis cherishes the interaction with her customers.
“I really enjoy spending time with my customers,” she said. “They might not have family or are separated from family due to COVID.”
Although the official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon Friday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Davis started her business in September 2019.
“It’s been growing ever since,” she said. “During the pandemic, I realized there is a need for this. That’s why we offer so many different services.”
With her electrostatic disinfecting service, also known as fogging, Davis offers an effective and efficient way to disinfect even the most hard-to-reach surfaces from viruses, including COVID-19.
Her most requested service is, however, the basic cleaning package.
“But it’s not the most performed,” she said.
Usually, clients realize their home requires a deep clean.
More information on available packages and prices can be found on the company’s website https://www.wecleanitcustodialservices.com or by calling 254-213-3541.
“Carpet and residential services are bookable online,” Davis said. “Any commercial service requires an estimate, and I actually have to meet with the owner of the business and walk through the establishments.”
We Clean It Custodial Services, LLC offers a 10% military and senior citizen discount. Throughout January, new clients get an additional $10 discount.
Due to high demand, Davis is looking to add new staff members to her team. Interested candidates can apply for positions on Indeed.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.