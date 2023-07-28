A new daycare facility is opening up in Killeen.
A new daycare facility is opening up in Killeen.
Charis Church hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of the church’s new daycare, which is called Grace Legacy Child Development Center.
It will officially open up to the public on Monday at 1401 E. Elms Road.
The daycare, which will have Biblical and academic curriculum, is accepting applications. It provides services for children 6 weeks to 5 years old; different age groups have different pay rates for the daycare.
“We will be teaching the kids how to pray, we’ll be teaching them numbers, letters, how to read, just introductory stuff and words of affirmation,” said Tiffany Boldin, the daycare’s spokeswoman at Friday’s event.
Daycare officials said they are excited to open up in the area, and they will have many activities to keep the young ones minds engaged and also give them opportunities to work together with peers.
The said their main goal is to provide a secure environment for kids and to promote learning through their mental, emotional and spiritual development.
At the daycare on Friday, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was packed with people. The event included finger foods, balloons, along with paper work and more to help get children enrolled for the first day.
According to daycare employees at the event, there will be nine classrooms with two homeroom teachers per classroom, following state guidelines. The maximum capacity for Grace Legacy will be around 136 children. Officials encourage all to sign up soon.
Prices for 6-week- to 18-month-olds are $725 per month; children older than 18 months will be $700 per month excluding annual fees.
“Our prices are a little bit lower than the other areas, I feel like we provide a lot more, as far as the curriculum,” Boldin said on Friday. “We’re not just a babysitting service or daycare we actually are academic based.”
The center will be open Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call the daycare at 254-634-1534 or go to the website at gracelegacy.org/ to enroll.

(1) comment
Im sure kids under 5 are going to take academic and biblical daycare curriculum very seriously 🙄
