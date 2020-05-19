Around a dozen local farmers, growers, bakers and specialty item makers will set up shop today in downtown Killeen from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be open during the same time frame every Tuesday at the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street.
There used to be a farmers market in downtown Killeen on Green Avenue, but it ended in 2018, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is also open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting.
Deirdre Kirk, revitalization planner for the city, said the farmers market is important to the local growers, and it helps the city's economy.
"Supporting local producers is important for our community in that it reinforces solidarity of local efforts and helps our economy thrive," she said via email. "The Farmers Market also showcases a variety of our vibrant local talents which strengthens the appreciation of what our city has to offer and can also be a place where individuals can join expertise.”
A ceremonial ribbon-cutting, which will be held on a later date, will commemorate the opening of the new farmers market.
A variety of items will be sold, including fruits and vegetables, pastries and dog treats, Shine said in a news release.
Vendors who wish to sell their items can call Kirk at 254-501-7641 to reserve a spot.
The farmers market in Copperas Cove is also scheduled to begin Thursday.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday from May 21 to Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
The annual farmers market in the parking lot of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights has been postponed. The start date for that farmers market is yet to be determined, according to Harker Heights spokesman Jerry Bark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.