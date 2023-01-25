At the intersection of Lowes Boulevard and Florence Road, an extended-stay hotel is beginning to take form.
StayAPT Suites is building a 53,000-square-foot property at a project cost of $5.2 million, according to city officials. The permit was pulled in October 2021.
The extended-stay hotel features apartment-style suites, according to the company’s website.
Construction crews were working on the new hotel’s second story on Wednesday.
“StayAPT Suites is revolutionizing the hotel industry with a whole new way to stay. Perfect for business, relocation and leisure travelers, our spacious suites offer a full-size kitchen with full-size appliances, a dedicated living room, and a separate bedroom.”
The hotel also features a secure outdoor courtyard, fitness center and on-site laundry, “with spacious, modern designs and tasteful amenities throughout.”
Killeen is home to more than 2,200 hotel rooms, including several hotels between East Central Texas Expressway and Lowes Boulevard, such as Candlewood Suites, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Scottish Inns, Travelodge by Wyndham, Motel 6, Sleep Inn & Suites, Quality Inn, Days Inn by Wyndham and Econolodge.
