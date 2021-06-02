The new Back Porch Drafthouse in Killeen could open later this month as it is set to replace the former Logan’s Roadhouse that closed in April of last year.
Kevin Laplant, the owner and operator of the new Killeen location, said the new restaurant is still hiring for quite a few positions. He said those interested in applying should go to the restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays or Thursdays, and that many positions in the kitchen staff are open. The new location is located at 3100 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Laplant said the restaurant is looking to open up sometime after June 15.
Right now, the restaurant has four total locations — two in Texas, including Temple, and two in Oklahoma — with two new locations in Texas coming soon, including the Killeen location. The other new location will be in Northlake.
Laplant said the restaurant features a menu including burgers, wings, salads, 24 beers on tap and more.
Logan’s Roadhouse closed all of its locations in April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Killeen location never reopened.
