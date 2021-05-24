The new Bubba’s 33 restaurant that is being built in Killeen is still hiring for several positions ahead of its opening next month.
The restaurant, which features stone-baked pizza, burgers, chicken wings, hand-breaded tenders, lasagna and marinated ribeye, is set to open on June 14.
The restaurant previously said in a news release that is hoping to hire 200 people for the new location.
“The Killeen location is the 35th Bubba’s 33 in the nation and features an authentic garage bar with working garage doors. The first Bubba’s 33, which opened in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was recognized as Best New Restaurant and Best Sports Restaurant by the Fayetteville Observer,” the news release said.
Anyone interested in applying to work at Bubba’s 33 can go to http://www.bubbas33.com/careers or call 254-970-2480.
Those looking to apply can visit the hiring trailer in the parking lot of the restaurant at 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
