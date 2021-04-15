The building that used to be Logan’s Roadhouse will soon be the home of another restaurant.
Back Porch Drafthouse, which specializes in burgers, beer and more, will be opening a new location in Killeen at the former Logan’s Roadhouse, 3100 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Right now, the restaurant has four total locations — two in Texas, including Temple, and two in Oklahoma — with two new locations in Texas coming soon, including the Killeen location. The other new location will be in Northlake.
Logan’s Roadhouse closed all of its locations in April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Killeen location never reopened.
