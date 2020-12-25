New Killeen thrift shop set to open after new year

As of Jan. 1, the north side of Killeen is expected to have a new thrift shop.
Brandon Wilkerson is the owner of BJ’s Thrift and Tradeshow, which is set to officially open as a warehouse thrift store at 1705 Florence Road, at the intersection with Dubroc Drive, not far off Central Texas Expressway.
“I think this is the time where people are looking for treasures in thrift shops,” Wilkerson said on Tuesday as he worked on setting up his shop.
Wilkerson, who formerly has owned a trucking company, said his shop will feature furniture, used clothes, tools, home decor, women’s accessories and a number of vintage items.
“We have lots of knick-knacks,” he added.
Wilkerson said one side of his store will feature newer items, with the rest of the shop geared more for thrift type ones.
As of the first of the year, the shop will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.