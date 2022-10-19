Space Create

Space Create, a new talent studio, is holding its grand opening in early November. Once open, the studio will offer spaces for music lessons, podcasting, recording and other amenities.

Space Create Interactive Studios, a new multipurpose venue that will offer podcasting, recording and virtual reality space, is opening with a bang at its location in downtown Killeen at 207 W. Avenue D.

Held over two days, the studio will feature a grand opening at noon on Nov. 4 with a speech by Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, a building dedication, ribbon cutting, a tour and a reception. The grand opening will wrap up at 2 p.m.

