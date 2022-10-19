Space Create Interactive Studios, a new multipurpose venue that will offer podcasting, recording and virtual reality space, is opening with a bang at its location in downtown Killeen at 207 W. Avenue D.
Held over two days, the studio will feature a grand opening at noon on Nov. 4 with a speech by Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, a building dedication, ribbon cutting, a tour and a reception. The grand opening will wrap up at 2 p.m.
On Nov. 5, the studio will host a block party. featuring live performances by local artists, guided tours of the studio space, food trucks and vendors. The event on Nov. 5 is from noon to 4 p.m.
Vendor and food truck registrations are still being accepted, and interested parties can text CREATE to 833.591.3029 for more information.
Space Create was created by Toni Ringgold, a musician, radio personality, actress and business owner. Ringgold also owns the T. Ringgold Academy of Arts, a private music lesson booking company in Harker Heights.
Space Create was the recipient of $128,578 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the Killeen City Council. The funding helped to finance the capital necessary to establish the physical location in downtown Killeen.
