A new military uniform company is coming to Killeen. The Oregon-based company USAMM, which makes and sells accessories to military uniforms, will be opening its first Killeen location this summer.
Jared Zabaldo, the owner and CEO of the company, spoke on his company and the decision to move to Killeen during a phone interview this week.
“I was in the Army and I had gotten back from a deployment to Iraq in 200, and I started it then when I was living in Oregon,” Zabaldo said.
Today, USAMM has more than 30,000 items in its inventory. The company constructs ribbon and medal racks for military personnel to wear on their uniforms, and it also builds shadow boxes and sells other uniform items, as well as a long list of military related items.
Zabaldo said that moving to Texas was always his and the company’s dream location.
He added that they looked at multiple Texas locations but eventually decided on Killeen.
“We targeted Killeen for a couple of reasons,” he said. “The connection to Fort Hood, and when we went out and scouted locations we fell in love with the city and the opportunity down there.”
The company will be hiring 25 people by the end of July once it moves into the Killeen building with the goal of hiring 65 to 70 people later on.
Zabaldo said the jobs will be posted on Indeed, and people who are interested can also go to the location once it opens around mid-July at 4401 Swanner Loop.
The new building is 10,000 square feet and will be the main operations building for the company, according to Zabaldo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.