Dream Big Studios is a new recording studio located at 2210 E. Central Expressway Suite 203B in Killeen that officially opened for business on Friday.
The studio is already a popular hot spot for musical artists looking to forward their careers. Dream Big Studios owner Antonio Noriega operates the studio and does everything himself. Just on opening day, around 10 clients have recorded with him and his calendar is booked until the end of the month.
The studio provides services that are aimed to help the artists grow in their music careers, such as audio recording, mixing and mastering, music production, song-writing, photography, electronic press kits and website design. The studio is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed on Monday and Sunday.
Noriega is a former resident of Killeen who moved back to Texas to open a studio in his hometown.
“I saw there was a need for a professional, knowledgeable and experienced engineer for the musicians in the area at an affordable price,” Noriega said. “Along with recording the artists, I am somewhat of a coach when it comes to the music industry. I help artists with learning the in’s and out’s of how to register for ASCAP/BMI, register their songs to make sure royalties are paid properly, and how to get their music on the top music streaming apps.”
Noriega also owns a CBD company named “Over The Moon For You” as well as another studio in Denver, Colorado. He plans to run both studios “like a food chain, featuring the same price, quality and products.”
To learn more about Dream Big Studios and it’s services, go to dreambigctx.com
