The Cefco store in Nolanville is expanding to a new lot next door.

The Cefco on Main Street in Nolanville is being expanded and the new building is expected to be opened in the summer of this year, according to Kessler Pamplin, the brand manager for Cefco.

Construction is being done on an expansion of the Cefco store in Nolanville.

The location will be 6,000 square feet and feature 16 fueling lanes, a full selection of grab and go foods and the company’s “Fresh Yo Frozen” Yogurt concept.

“We look forward to supporting our community with additional job opportunities and providing great service for all who shop with CEFCO,” Pamplin said in an email.

