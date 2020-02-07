New Orleans Original Daiquiris is making a push to add locations to Killeen. The daiquiris shop is a New Orleans-based brand that has 35 units throughout the United States, Mexico and the Bahamas, according to information from Kayla Bodel with No Limit Agency in Chicago.
The company wants to bring eight locations to Killeen in connection with a move into Texas.
The company opened in 1984 and has served over 250 million frozen drinks since then, according to Bodel.
“Behind the brand’s heavier investment in technology, digital marketing, flexibility in location design and updated simple operations model, the company sees a strong opportunity to bring their 16,000 drink variations to Killeen,” according to an email from Bodel.
