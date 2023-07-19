A Pet Supplies Plus will be opening in Killeen soon.
The pet store will be located at 3700 West Stan Schlueter Loop in front of a Planet Fitness.
The Herald visited the location on Tuesday, which already has a green sign on the building. The inside is still being worked on.
Pet Supplies Plus started in 1988 in Michigan, and now has over 625 stores around the globe. The company is known to be a leader in pet retail, and sells pet food, toys, clothes, grooming care, supplies and more, according to the company’s website.
The company could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
The franchise also has certain days where third parties will allow the shops to host adoptions from a variety of different animals, ranging from kittens and puppies to birds and reptiles.
The nearest Pet Supplies Plus location to Killeen is in Copperas Cove, 1212 Business Highway 190. It operates all days of the week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except on Sundays when the hours range from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Killeen store will be opening by the end of the year, according to a report by Central Texas Reporter.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
