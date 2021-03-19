Marco's Pizza

George Smith, lead driver for Marco’s Pizza on Stan Schlueter in Killeen, prepares a pizza for a customer at Marco’s Pizza on Stan Schlueter in Killen Dec. 31, 2018. Smith has been with Marco’s Pizza since it first opened on Elms Road in Killeen, Texas in September 2017. 

 Angela Sims | Herald

Marco’s Pizza, will be opening a new location in Harker Heights on Sunday. The new store is owned and operated by Anand Agarwala, who owns five other Marco’s stores throughout College Station, Temple, and Killeen.

Marco’s Pizza is known for its fresh dough made daily onsite, a proprietary cheese blend that is fresh, never-frozen, and a secret original pizza sauce recipe.

The store will be located at 3045 Stillhouse Lake Road.

