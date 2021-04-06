A brand new Planet Fitness is under construction off Stan Schlueter Loop near the Walmart.
The brand new gym will be a 40,000-square-foot building, and could open in the fourth quarter of this year, said the property developer.
David Foor, the vice president of Lovett Commercial, a Houston based real estate developer, said the company was nervous about developing a gym during the pandemic. He said gyms have really taken a hit but Planet Fitness was committed to this project and wanted to build this gym the most out of the projects in its pipeline.
Killeen already has one Planet Fitness at 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Nationwide, there are over 2,000 Planet Fitness locations.
