Planet Fitness

Construction workers continue work on the new Planet Fitness on Stan Schlueter Loop near the Walmart.

 Hunter King | Herald

A new Planet Fitness could open in the fourth quarter this year. 

The 40,000-square-foot building is located near Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail behind the Walmart. 

Construction workers were continuing work on the building Tuesday afternoon. 

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.