With the snip of overly large scissors and a rush to get out of the heat, Freedom Plasma Center, 4006 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, held its grand opening in Killeen on Monday.
Freedom Plasma is another in a long list of plasma donation centers in or around Killeen, but Quality Manager Jamaal Maxey said that, even with Freedom Plasma, there still isn’t enough to meet demand.
“We’re finding more and more uses as time goes on,” Maxey said.
Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood, which suspends the blood red cells and platelets in a saline soup. About half of blood in a person’s body is plasma, and about 90% of that plasma is water. Plasma is critical in virology and immunonlogy studies, and is needed in great supply for medical operations where it helps to keep surgery patients stable.
The donation process starts with a check in and a screening, after which assistants take vital information before moving onto donating. There are a variety of factors that could disqualify one from donating, Center Director Dillon Boucher said, including pre-existing illnesses, the type of medication one takes or even how lipemic, or fatty, one’s plasma is.
Once the plasma is extracted — a process that can take several hours depending on how hydrated the donor is — it’s stored in a freezer at -38 degrees Celsius before being shipped off to a testing facility, who sells the product to hospitals, among others. According to Maxey, Freedom Plasma is a “manufacturer,” extracting raw resources and selling it to a refiner.
Additionally, Boucher explained that the center does not have a back-up generator, and instead uses dry ice in case of a power outage. He explained that during hurricane season last year, a Louisiana center he worked at used 5,000 pounds of dry ice to keep their stock safe.
In total, the center offers 24 beds, though it currently has just 12 machines, with more machines to be added as the center demonstrates greater demand Boucher said.
Patients are offered daily, weekly and monthly incentives for donating either plasma or blood. Daily incentives include an unspecified monetary compensation, while weekly and monthly incentives include raffles and other prizes.
Daily hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The center is closed Sunday and Monday.
Freedom Plasma is part of a larger chain owned by ImmunoTek Bio Centers.
