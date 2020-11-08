To open her own school has always been Nikia Posey’s dream. As a long-term educator and mother of five, she simply couldn’t get enough of teaching.
“I have been working with children for a very long time, Posey said. “From teaching my younger siblings early math and reading skills during summer break, babysitting, teaching Sunday School, teaching preschool, teaching Kindergarten, starting an enrichment company, to now starting a preschool.”
With over 15 years of experience in early childhood education, formal education from the University of Houston and her love for children, Posey seems like the text-book director.
“Starting my own school has been a dream of mine for the past eight years,” she said. “My passion is to provide an engaging and outside-the-box learning environment that ignites young children’s passion for knowledge.”
With the Academy of Fine Arts & Academics Central Texas, Posey finally made her dream come true.
The private school is located at 4008b East Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen and originally opened its doors on August 31, 2020.
“I wanted to develop an atmosphere that develops the whole child through positive experiences and interaction with not only our school but the community that surrounds us,” Posey said.
Twenty-eight students are currently enrolled in the academy, ranging in age from 18 months to 12 years.
Small classroom sizes enable educators to provide a personal learning approach tailored to each child. According to Posey, the school environment embraces Reggio Emilia, Montessori and Gifted Learning approaches to create a welcoming and engaging learning environment for all students.
“Academy of Fine Arts & Academics is a nurturing school that focuses on the natural curiosity of children,” she said. “We bring nature inside and our students outside. Since we have very low teacher to student ratios, our teachers are able to provide a unique learning experience for each of our students.”
None of the classes holds more than seven students.
As a military spouse, Posey also understands the unique needs of many families that live in the Killen-Fort Hood area.
Although Posey had to open her school in the midst of the pandemic, she didn’t let the unusual situation intimidate her.
“The widespread of Covid, of course, made me second guess whether or not I should even open,” she said. “However, after researching different topics about how to provide a Covid-safe learning environment, I decided to move forward with faith. We’ve also added additional safety procedures to our everyday practices to ensure the health of our students and staff.”
Because of her focus on small classroom sizes, many families just started looking into private school options.
“Many parents are looking for schools with lower ratios and are naturally moving towards untraditional educational practices,” Posey said.
Monthly tuition ranges from $500-725, while discounted rates are available upon request.
The Academy of Fine Arts & Academics also offers part-time education for all ages for $100 a week.
For more information on prices and curriculums, visit the school’s website http://afaschool.org or call the Academy of Fine Arts & Academics at 254-265-8550.
