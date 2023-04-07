There’s a new noodle place in Killeen.
There’s a new noodle place in Killeen.
Insta Ramen offers a unique dining experience for Killeen residents who enjoy the comfort of Korean-style ramen noodles.
Since their grand opening on Jan. 3, Insta Ramen offers do-it-yourself ramen machines to prepare noodles of your choice, and other menu items including musubi and dumplings.
There are more than 30 varieties of ramen to select from, with both mild and spicy flavors.
Other fun delicacies include taki-dogs — Korean-style corn dogs — with a variety of sauces.
Patrons can select their choice of additions to include egg and cheese, or vegetables.
Insta Ramen’s social media account boasts K-pop decor which creates an ambiance for its restaurant at 1002 E Elms, Suite 111, in Killeen.
It is open Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. or weekdays from 11 to 8 p.m. It is closed on Wednesdays.
Insta Ramen can be found on social media, or for information call 254-245-8224 or email instaramen254@gmail.com.
