Virtue Recovery Center

City leaders and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce turned out to celebrate the grand opening of Virtue Recovery Center, an in-patient treatment facility that seeks to provide resources and medical care to the Killeen community.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Under the shade of the building’s awning and accompanied by members of the Killeen City Council and a justice of the peace, staff and administration of Virtue Recovery Center, a new in-patient substance abuse treatment center in Killeen, cut the ribbon on its newest location on Friday.

Michael Morgan, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and the company’s business development and senior military/veteran liaison, provided the crowd with veteran care statistics, in an effort to convey the importance of the new location.

