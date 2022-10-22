Under the shade of the building’s awning and accompanied by members of the Killeen City Council and a justice of the peace, staff and administration of Virtue Recovery Center, a new in-patient substance abuse treatment center in Killeen, cut the ribbon on its newest location on Friday.
Michael Morgan, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and the company’s business development and senior military/veteran liaison, provided the crowd with veteran care statistics, in an effort to convey the importance of the new location.
“1.5 million. 65,000. 235. 6,261,” he said. “Those are the amount of veterans we have in Texas, how many veterans we have in Killeen and Temple, the number of veterans we’ve treated at virtue recovery locations and how many vets and active duty soldiers that took their lives in 2021.”
Morgan explained after the ribbon cutting that the new location will focus on veteran care, but is open to the general public. In addition, Morgan said that the center will work with the department of Veterans Affairs and the city of Killeen to provide resources and act as a “sorely needed” facility for those in need.
The facility, 5200 South W.S. Young Drive, offers 48 patient beds for in-patient, long and short term care, with facilities for sleeping, eating, medical treatment and activities. The center will specifically treat substance abuse and behavioral health problems, according to officials. The business owns five centers across three states, Arizona, Oregon and Texas. The nearest center outside of Killeen is in Houston.
The ribbon cutting on Friday was attended by Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Wilkerson, and Killeen City Councilmen Riakos Adams and Jose Segarra, as well as Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson and about three dozen other attendees.
“We look forward to many years of treatment that you can provide,” Wilkerson said. “We extend our hand to you and we really welcome you.”
