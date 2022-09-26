Large metal frames have recently been erected for the new ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Harker Heights between Seton Medical Center and Sam’s Club.
The new facility at 760 W. Central Texas Expressway is expected to open its doors to about 650 patients annually who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures and spinal injuries by the spring of 2023.
Some features of the new rehab hospital include private rooms, a rehabilitative gym, a dining room, and the ability to allow patients to receive treatment in rooms that echo the conditions of the home.
The physician-led interdisciplinary team will offer their patients physical and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; case management; respiratory therapy; dietary services and other specialized services, according to ClearSky. The organization currently operates two locations in Texas; Weatherford and Flower Mound; with plans to open two more in Waxahachie and Mansfield.
