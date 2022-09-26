Large metal frames have recently been erected for the new ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Harker Heights between Seton Medical Center and Sam’s Club.

The new facility at 760 W. Central Texas Expressway is expected to open its doors to about 650 patients annually who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures and spinal injuries by the spring of 2023.

Rehabconstruction-3.jpg

 Under the metal frame of the Clear Sky Rehabilitation Hospital of Harker Heights, construction workers are working towards finishing the project by the spring of 2023.
Rehabconstruction-4.jpg

Construction workers are unloading trucks and operating equipment in a dirt patch behind the Clear Sky Rehabilitation Hosptial of Harker Heights Monday morning.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.