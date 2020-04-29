Bubba’s 33, a restaurant selling burgers, pizza, wings and more will be moving into Killeen in the near future.
The restaurant will be located at 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway — the former location of Killeen Power Sports — according to the weekly permit report. The new business is valued at $800,000.
City building officials in Killeen issued 180 permits over the last two weeks.
There were 42 permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences over the last two weeks and 23 permits issued for new duplexes. Contractor Saratoga Homes will build 15 of the new houses; D.R. Horton will construct 10 of the new houses; Carothers Homes will build six of the new residences; Precision Value Homes will build three new houses; both Purser Homes and Allstar Homes will build two houses; and Ameritex Homes, Welmor Homes, Tippit Homes and Stylecraft Builders will each build one new house.
Contractor Emmons Construction will build 15 of the new duplexes, Flintrock Builders will construct six of the new duplexes, and both Ameritex Homes and Purser Homes will build one new duplex each.
The new houses and duplexes will be built on a multitude of streets across the city.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 129 permits over the last two weeks in Harker Heights worth a total of $5.24 million.
There were 14 permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build 10 of the new houses, three new residences will be built by Flintrock Builders and one new homes will be constructed by C. A. Doose and Company.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $20.40 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 51 permits over the last two weeks.
Nine of the issued permits were for the construction of single-family residences. Contractor Stylecraft Builders will build five of the new houses and both Kendrick Homes and D.R. Horton will build two new houses.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
Nolanville
No permit report for the city was available by press time.
Belton
City permit officials issued four new permits over the last two weeks.
All four of the new permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractors Precision Value Homes and Kiella Homebuilders will both build two of the new houses.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
