A new Seoul food restaurant is in business in north Killeen serving a combination of American and Korean food.
Lily’s Seoul Kitchen, 310 N. Fort Hood St. and has been open for around three weeks, according to the restaurant owner Yeon Choi.
“This has been my lifelong dream,” Choi said.
She added that the planning for the new restaurant began around five years ago.
The restaurant sells burgers as well as fried rice, bulgogi and ramen soup along with so much more.
At this time, Choi is not requiring customers to wear masks or limiting the total capacity inside the restaurant.
