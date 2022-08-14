permits 2.JPG

A new retail space was approved in July for the site at 920 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The site will be worth just shy of $1.7 million.

Killeen city officials approved two commercial permits worth $2.3 million in the month of July, per the city’s monthly online permit reports.

This represents two major investments in Killeen, including $445,000 for the Jack in the Box at 3201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and $1.8 million for the construction of the Terrace Retail Center at 920 W.S. Young Drive, across from the 7-Eleven.

