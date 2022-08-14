Killeen city officials approved two commercial permits worth $2.3 million in the month of July, per the city’s monthly online permit reports.
This represents two major investments in Killeen, including $445,000 for the Jack in the Box at 3201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and $1.8 million for the construction of the Terrace Retail Center at 920 W.S. Young Drive, across from the 7-Eleven.
In addition, 39 permits were approved for single-family homes, while 18 duplexes were given the green light. Neither construction value nor location were provided for these permits.
To date, Killeen has approved 8,309 permits in 2022, worth $75 million.
The city of Copperas Cove approved 284 permits in the month of July with a total value of $1.3 million.
Five residential construction permits were approved, worth $684,426 in total, and $612,500 in commercial additions or remodeling was give the go-ahead.
To date, Copperas Cove has approved 1,923 permits in 2022, worth $33 million.
A total of 139 permits were approved by the city of Harker Heights in July, for a total valuation of $1.96 million.
The city approved one new residential permit for $748,000 for 3300 Eagle Ridge, while commercial permits totalled six, with an overall valuation of $82,792.
One commercial remodel for a business in Market Heights was approved worth $13,050.
To date, Harker Heights has approved 1,237 permits in 2022, worth $64 million. The largest permit approval this year came in late January with the $15.2 million ClearSky Rehabilitation Center, which will be located at 750 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
The monthly permit report for the city of Nolanville was not available by press deadline.
