The Killeen Mall is welcoming new retailers as the shopping center prepares for the holiday season this fall and winter.
Charlotte Russe is scheduled to open at the end of August, according to spokeswoman Denise Dasse.
“We’re hoping to have a variety of seasonal retailers open for shopping throughout the holiday season,” she added.
Dasse also mentioned a variety of upgrades the mall has undergone in recent weeks, including fresh paint on the interior and the exterior of the entrances.
“We have new table tops and charging bars in the food court, and new LED lighting in the common areas,” Dasse said. “The entire parking lot was resealed and repainted as well and has new LED lighting.”
Landscaping is also being refreshed around the property, Dassee said, and other new amenities are set to be in place by the holiday season.
“Those include new digital directories and soft seating that will help create a more desirable experience for our customers,” she said.
Dasse said the mall is not currently on the market, but she declined to comment on how its sales compare to previous years.
“The Killeen Mall is open and ready to serve the community,” Dasse said.
The Killeen Mall closed March 24 in compliance with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate, and reopened when the order was lifted May 1.
Retailers around the United States are in a survival pattern, making potential buyers extremely scarce, according to John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Crutchfield said sales tax revenue continues to outperform expectations.
“Rather than anticipated decreases, we have seen increases,” Crutchfield said. “That is likely because big boxes report monthly and they are doing well. We might see a decrease this month because small retailers are scheduled to file their quarterly reporters.”
Retailers might not have fared well overall in the first part of the quarter, Crutchfield said.
Going forward, Crutchfield strongly suggests retailers continue safety measures and precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It is really important that businesses continue to enforce the usage of face masks and social distancing in their establishments,” Crutchfield said. “It appears compliance is pretty much across the board a good thing. This is being reflected in flattened and downturned curves of case numbers.”
Crutchfield mentioned other factors during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that affect the economy, such as children returning to school.
“I cannot overstate the importance of getting kids back in school as soon as possible for many reasons — only one of which is economic,” he said.
