New seafood restaurant in Killeen looking to reel in customers soon

A new seafood restaurant in Killeen took another step toward completion and opening. Recently, the building received a new paint job and new signs.
Hook & Reel, a Flushing, New York-based seafood chain, will occupy the property at 1701 E. Central Texas Expressway, a building which once housed El Chico.
According to the menu on the company’s web site, Hook & Reel’s specialty is a seafood boil with a choice of various items, such as multiple types of crab, crab legs, lobster tail or whole lobster, shrimp, scallops and mussels.
The Killeen location is just one of several in the company’s expansion project.
Originally with 25 restaurants in 14 states, after the expansion, it will have 74 locations in 22 states, according to the company’s website.
Neither the restaurant’s Facebook page, nor the company’s website, specify the opening date for the Killeen restaurant. The phone number on the Facebook page goes to the Hook & Reel in Houston.
Once open, Hook & Reel will be competing with two other seafood restaurants within close proximity — Pier 7 Juicy Seafood & Bar, which opened May 17 and Red Lobster, which has been in Killeen for decades.
All three restaurants will be on the same side of the highway within half a mile of each other.
Both Hook & Reel and Pier 7 feature Louisiana Cajun style seafood.
Prior to the arrival of Hook & Reel, the property sat vacant for nearly two years. El Chico closed in March 2018, and renovations for the new seafood restaurant began earlier this year.
